Arlington County adds new speed cameras ahead of new school year

Arlington County is installing ten new speed cameras to deter speeding within school zones.

Arlington County’s PhotoSPEED program is launching end of this month.

The ten new speed safety cameras will be installed at the following locations:

NB 1300 block of N. Kirkwood Road

WB 5800 block of Wilson Boulevard

SB 400 block of N. George Mason Drive

SB 600 block of S. Carlin Springs Road

SB Unit block of S. Carlin Springs Road

SB 1900 block of S. George Mason Drive

NB 1900 block of S George Mason Drive

SB 1200 block of S. George Mason Drive

EB 4500 block of Washington Boulevard

EB 5200 block of Yorktown Boulevard

The speed limit in these school zones is 20 MPH while the lights on the speed limit sign are flashing.

The speed safety cameras "take digital images and video footage of vehicles traveling in excess of the posted speed limit" and then sends the information to the Arlington County Police Department to issue tickets.

A warning period to help spread awareness on the new cameras will be from August 26 to September 24.

Starting September 25, anyone violating the speed zone will be issued a $100 ticket.

More information on the program is available here.