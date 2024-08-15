Arlington County adds new speed cameras ahead of new school year
ARLINGTON, Va. - Arlington County is installing ten new speed cameras to deter speeding within school zones.
Arlington County’s PhotoSPEED program is launching end of this month.
The ten new speed safety cameras will be installed at the following locations:
- NB 1300 block of N. Kirkwood Road
- WB 5800 block of Wilson Boulevard
- SB 400 block of N. George Mason Drive
- SB 600 block of S. Carlin Springs Road
- SB Unit block of S. Carlin Springs Road
- SB 1900 block of S. George Mason Drive
- NB 1900 block of S George Mason Drive
- SB 1200 block of S. George Mason Drive
- EB 4500 block of Washington Boulevard
- EB 5200 block of Yorktown Boulevard
The speed limit in these school zones is 20 MPH while the lights on the speed limit sign are flashing.
The speed safety cameras "take digital images and video footage of vehicles traveling in excess of the posted speed limit" and then sends the information to the Arlington County Police Department to issue tickets.
A warning period to help spread awareness on the new cameras will be from August 26 to September 24.
Starting September 25, anyone violating the speed zone will be issued a $100 ticket.
More information on the program is available here.