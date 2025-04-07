The Good Word: DC Chief Toxicologist Dr. Samantha Tolliver plans to prosper

article

Get inspired and uplifted alongside D.C.’s Chief Toxicologist Dr. Samantha Tolliver at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Tolliver is the first Black woman in the role and shares why mentorship is crucial and her journey from West Virginia to the nation’s capital.

In an interview with FOX 5’s Tisha Lewis, Dr. Tolliver says that The Good Word she would share is inspired by Jeremiah 29:11.

"For I know the plans I have for you," declares the Lord. "Plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future."

