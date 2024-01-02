Virginia drivers could see more speed cameras under new proposal

More speed cameras could be coming to Virginia.

"People have got to slow down," said Del.-elect Michael Jones (D-Richmond), who is proposing legislation that would allow any Virginia locality to put speed cameras anywhere they want, with penalties of up to $100.

Currently in the Commonwealth, cities and counties are only allowed to put speed cameras in school zones and work zones.

"This isn’t a mandate from the state to say localities have to have it. This is just giving localities like Richmond and Chesterfield the authority to do it themselves," Jones explained. "I want to ensure that individuals are safe as they go to and from work."

Jones said his inspiration for the bill came in part from Montgomery County, Maryland.

"Anyone who knows Montgomery County, they know you don’t speed through Montgomery County. Why? Because you’re going to get a ticket in the mail."

Still, Jones has heard opposition to his plan, including concerns about over-policing. Historically, people have spoken out against speed cameras because of privacy and financial concerns as well.

Among people who spoke with FOX 5 Tuesday night in Arlington, reviews of the new legislation were mixed.

"Personally, I don’t love that idea," said Liz Coffman, who added that she does support having speed cameras in school and work zones.

Jones said even if his bill becomes law by July 1, 2024, the new speed cameras themselves are likely to be at least 12-18 months away.