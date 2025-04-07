Man detained by ICE amid investigation into Charles County woman's suspicious disappearance

Image 1 of 3 ▼

The Brief The Charles County Sheriff's Office is investigating the disappearance of a 23-year-old woman. Lesbia Mileth Ramirez Guerra hasn’t been seen since March 31. She was reported missing on April 2. Her boyfriend has been detained by ICE after authorities determined that he is in the country illegally.



Investigators say 23-year-old Lesbia Mileth Ramirez Guerra hasn’t been seen since March 31.

She was reported missing by her boyfriend on April 2. Guerra was last physically seen on the evening of March 31 at her home on Adams Court in Waldorf. According to the Sheriff’s Office, she lives there with several individuals, including her boyfriend, who is also the father of her two children.

The Sheriff’s Office says during their investigation, detectives identified unusual and suspicious activity at Guerra’s home the day after she was last seen.

Due to the nature of the circumstances, foul play is suspected in her disappearance. Detectives obtained a search warrant for her home, but she was not located.

In the search, however, authorities found federal documents belonging to Guerra’s boyfriend that appeared to be fake.

Detectives reached out to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to verify his identity and discovered that the documents were indeed fraudulent and they determined that he was not in the country legally. ICE agents responded and took him into custody.

A family car — a red Toyota 4Runner believed to be involved in the case — was at Guerra’s house on the day she was reported missing.

The Sheriff’s Office says detectives are working to develop additional information and are asking for the public’s help.

Anyone with knowledge of Guerra’s whereabouts or who may have seen the Toyota 4Runner between March 31 and April 2, including areas that are isolated and or remote, is asked to contact Detective Burgess at 301-609-6494 or submit a tip anonymously through Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

Authorities say at this time, no additional details can be released.