Animals create artwork to raise money for wildlife hospital amid COVID-19 pandemic

The Blue Ridge Wildlife Center has launched an online auction of paintings made by wild animals to bring in revenue for the hospital amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The auction includes paintings done by some of the BRWC’s most famous residents, including an opossum named Nigel, an eastern gray squirrel named Rufio, a box turtle named Sheldon and an arctic fox named Snow.

Nigel the opossum sits next to his artwork for auction (Photo: Blue Ridge Wildlife Center)

Sheldon the box turtle sits next to his artwork for auction (Photo: Blue Ridge Wildlife Center)

“We simply had the animals dip their feet in non-toxic paint and used positive reinforcement techniques to encourage them to walk back and forth across each canvas,” explained BRWC Director of Services, Jennifer Riley, DVM. “With the elections and so many serious issues going on in the world right now, we thought that everyone needed a moment of brevity. The animals enjoyed the treats they got while doing it.”

(Photo: Blue Ridge Wildlife Center)

Snow the arctic fox sits next to his artwork for auction (Photo: Blue Ridge Wildlife Center)

Officials say the facility has taken in 20% more animals to date than last year—close to 2,700 animals including more than a dozen bald eagles. Some of this has been attributed to more people being at home during the day due to the pandemic and seeing more wildlife activity in their yards and on their properties.

The auction runs through November 7 at 7 p.m. and has more than 50 items including bird houses, handmade pottery and local art as well as various wildlife experiences and animal naming rights. To view the auction items, click here.

The Blue Ridge Wildlife Center cares for more than 2,500 animals each year. To learn more about the center, visit www.blueridgewildlifectr.org.