Game of peekaboo with Halloween pumpkins reveal furry critters inside
An adorable Halloween-themed game of peekaboo reveals the cutest and furriest surprises.
Woman captures fascinating video of huntsman spider during molting process
An Australian woman captured a timelapse video of a huntsman spider molting its outer skin and it’s both creepy and fascinating.
'That's my boy!' Man reunited with missing dog after 200 days apart
Video of their reunion has gone viral.
Smithsonian's National Zoo reopening today
The Smithsonian will reopen two of its facilities to the public this week after being closed amid the coronavirus pandemic.
DC firefighters rescue 6 dogs from burning home in sweltering heat
D.C. firefighters say they rescued six dogs from a burning home while facing sweltering summer heat conditions on Tuesday afternoon in Northwest.
Dog can’t contain excitement when owner returns from 7-month US Navy deployment
A miniature Australian shepherd got excited when one of his owners returned from military deployment to the family’s home.
Police dog demonstrates correct way, and the wrong way, to wear a face mask
After a few failed, and hilarious, attempts, K-9 Lucky finally gets it right.
‘Rojo, put your tail down’: Cat interrupts virtual parliament meeting
A virtual U.K. parliament meeting was interrupted by a furry guest.
Tennessee rescue dog alerts owner to house fire next door, saves sleeping family
A rescue dog in Tennessee became a Fourth of July hero after alerting her owner to a house fire next door and saving a family asleep inside.
Tennessee golden retriever celebrates record-breaking 20th birthday with cake and family
20-year-old Augie is the world's oldest golden retriever.
Having a ball: Dogs go crazy after being gifted hundreds of tennis balls by owner
These adorable fur babies were gifted hundreds of tennis balls and they went nuts.
BBB: Puppy scams increase during COVID-19
The BBB states that the victims later realize that the animal they were looking to purchase never actually existed and that the photos used on the scammer's website are usually taken from other legitimate online breeders.
Very good pit bull helps clean up overflowing bubbles with towels after dishwasher mishap
A helpful pit bull pup decided to clean up a mess his owners' dishwasher made on the floor.
Smithsonian's National Zoo may be closed to visitors, but the animals are still having a blast inside
While life may feel like a zoo right now, in many ways the Smithsonian National Zoo does not. No visitors are allowed inside. Revenue has plummeted. Although there are of course still plenty of animals inside.
Che-Che the dog, who lost both owners to COVID-19, cheered by shelter staff after finding new home
A 9-year-old poodle named Che-Che, who lost everything after both her owners passed away due to complications from COVID-19, was cheered on by the New Jersey animal shelter that housed her after she finally found her new forever home.
Tennessee family reunited with dog 54 days after deadly tornadoes
A Tennessee family was reunited with their dog nearly two months after she went missing when tornadoes ripped through their home in early March.
While we're at home, wildlife enjoy the great outdoors during coronavirus pandemic
If it feels like you’re seeing more wildlife lately, it’s not your imagination. Wildlife officials have been fielding calls from people with questions about animals they’re seeing, sometimes in unexpected places.
Adventurous penguin meets Oregon Zoo otters
The closure of Oregon Zoo has allowed Humboldt penguin Nacho to get to know his fellow residents.
Prince George's County animal shelter's cages nearly empty amid coronavirus pandemic
Some good news today from the Prince George's County animal shelter — in photos sent into FOX 5 on Monday, all you see are empty cages — more than 150 to be exact.
CDC indicates that people can spread novel coronavirus to pets in some situations
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends limiting contact with pets if you are sick or are feeling sick.