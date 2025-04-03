Ford Motor Company will offer employee pricing to all US shoppers

U.S. shoppers will be able to save on Ford vehicles this spring through a new initiative called From America, For America.

American consumers will have access to Ford's employee pricing from April 3 through June 2.

This means customers will pay the same amount as Ford's workers, which is below the dealer invoice price, a spokesperson for the automobile manufacturer told Fox News Digital in an email.

"We have the retail inventory to do this and a lot of choice for customers that need a vehicle," Ford Motor Company said in a statement.

During this period, shoppers will be able to save on 2024 and 2025 hybrid, plug-in hybrid, diesel and gas-powered Ford and Lincoln vehicles . The deal excludes the 2025 Expedition and Navigator SUVs, the Raptors and Super Duty trucks.

Electric vehicle shoppers through Ford's Power Promise will also receive a complimentary home charger and standard installation through June 30, according to the announcement.

Ford cited "uncertain times" and the "complexities of a changing economy " as reasons for the campaign's launch.

"For 121 years, we've put our money where our mouth is, assembling vehicles that Americans rely on and supporting American jobs," Ford said in a statement. "Today, we’re proud to announce a new U.S. initiative that's more than just a promotion. It's a handshake deal with every American."

