Anacostia River swim event postponed to September

For the first time in over 50 years the Anacostia River will be open to swimmers.

Anacostia Riverkeeper, the nonprofit organization that works to keep the river clean and healthy, is hosting the first permitted swim event in the river in decades. The event called Splash was originally scheduled for July 8, but was postponed on July 7 with a notice that it would take place in September.

"Recently, we have had several intense short-duration rain events, which caused two small CSO discharges to the Anacostia River. Unfortunately, the Splash event needs to be postponed out of an abundance of caution," said Jeff Seltzer, Deputy Director of DOEE’s Natural Resources Administration.

Anacostia River

Participants are expected to be able to swim in the river off the Kingman Island Dock next to the Benning Road Bridge during a designated 20-minute time slot between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

The event is free to swimmers 18-years-old and older. Registration is required.

"We are thrilled to be able to mark this milestone towards a swimmable Anacostia River with Splash," said Riverkeeper Trey Sherard in a press release. "It’s really a testament to the impactful work that has been done in the watershed."

In 1971, swimming or wading in the Anacostia River was made illegal due to safety concerns about water quality.

Currently, swimming in the Anacostia River is only allowed during sanctioned swim events like Splash.

More information about the event online.