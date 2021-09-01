Alexandria braces for remnants of Ida’s remnants Wednesday

The city of Alexandria is bracing for severe weather as the second round of remnants from what was once Hurricane Ida approach the region.

FOX 5's Melanie Alnwick reported that only minor issues – like clogged drainage inlets – had been reported so far this morning. Fairfax County also reported three water rescues in Reston and in Annandale.

Residents have been preparing all week in advance of the storm. On Tuesday, sandbags were distributed to residents and business.

Flash Flood Warnings will be in place for the entire day as the region braces for round two of the storm system that will bring more heavy rain, thunderstorms and possible tornadoes.

