Heavy rain, wind and threat of tornadoes Wednesday as DC region braces for more remnants of Ida

Heavy thunderstorms and extremely heavy downpours struck the D.C. region Wednesday morning as the remnants of what was Hurricane Ida moved across the area.

The storms brought over an inch of rain to parts of the region. The downpours caused flooding conditions in parts of the area like in Montgomery County where occupants of a Rockville apartment complex were trapped in their homes by the flood waters.

FOX 5's Tucker Barnes says the morning storms were round one of what we can expect today. The heart of the storm will move from the west across our area later this afternoon.

Flash Flood Warnings will be in place for the entire day as the region braces for round two of the storm system that will bring more heavy rain, thunderstorms and possible tornadoes.

