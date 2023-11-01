DC AG sues 14 of the largest landlords in DC for illegally raising rents

D.C. Attorney General Brian Schwalb is suing the RealPage Inc. and 14 of the largest residential landlords in the District.

The lawsuit alleges the two entities colluded to illegally raise rents for tens of thousands of D.C. residents by collectively delegating price-setting authority to RealPage, which used a centralized pricing algorithm to inflate prices, costing renters millions of dollars.

In a video that Schwalb posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, he says the landlords named in this lawsuit coordinated with each other through RealPage to illegally inflate rents and share company data, creating what he calls a "housing cartel across the District."



The 14 landlords mentioned are some of the largest providers of multifamily housing in the District. According to information obtained by the Office of AG Schwalb, RealPage’s technology was used to set rents for more than 50,000 apartments across D.C., in violation of the District’s Antitrust Act.

"RealPage and the defendant landlords illegally colluded to artificially raise rents by participating in a centralized, anticompetitive scheme, causing District residents to pay millions of dollars above fair market prices," said AG Schwalb. "At a time when affordable housing in D.C. is increasingly scarce, our office will continue to use the law to fight for fair market conditions and ensure that District residents and law-abiding businesses are protected."



The 14 landlords named in the lawsuit include:

Avenue5 Residential, LLC

AvalonBay Communities, Inc.

Bell Partners, Inc.

Bozzuto Management Company

Camden Summit Partnership L.P.

Equity Residential Management, LLC

Gables Residential Services, Inc.

GREP Atlantic, LLC

Highmark Residential, LLC

JBG Smith Properties, LP

Mid-America Apartments, LP

Paradigm Management II, LP

UDR, Inc.

William C. Smith & Co., Inc.

Click here for the full complaint.