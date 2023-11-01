National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony 2023 ticket lottery opens

The online lottery for your chance at free tickets to the 2023 National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony in the nation's capital is now open.

The lottery opened Nov. 1 at 10 a.m. Submissions will be accepted until Nov. 8 at 3 p.m. Lottery applicants will be notified about their ticket status by Nov. 15. This year's ceremony will be held on Nov. 30.

This year will be the 101st tree lighting ceremony and will be hosted by the National Park Service and National Park Foundation.

Tickets to attend are free, but you must enter online for a chance to win. To enter the lottery, go to Recreation.gov and click the "TICKET LOTTERY" link. Those without computer access can call 877-444-6777 to enter the lottery.

Past performers have included Patti LaBelle, Mannheim Steamroller and the U.S. Navy Band. This year's entertainers and special guests will be announced within the next few weeks.

The tradition of the National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony began in 1923 with President Calvin Coolidge.