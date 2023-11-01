No one in custody after man shot, killed in DC: police

Authorities are investigating after a man was shot and killed overnight in southeast Washington.

D.C. police say officers were called to the 3900 block of Southern Avenue just after 3:15 a.m. Wednesday for the report of a shooting.

Investigators say the man was found suffering from gunshot wounds and died at the scene. No one is in custody and no motives have been identified.

Homicides this year have increased 30% since the same time last year. Police report 228 homicides in D.C. in 2023. Violent crime in general has increased by 41%.