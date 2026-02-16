Centreville house explosion: Natural gas line leaking, homes evacuated, officials say

The Brief Gas is leaking underground near the Centreville home that exploded Sunday, officials say. Thirty‑one homes were evacuated after high natural‑gas readings were found. Crews are drilling test holes and monitoring the area to pinpoint the leak.



Officials say natural gas is seeping through the ground from a transmission line leak near the Centreville home that reportedly exploded on Sunday, prompting evacuations of dozens of nearby houses.

What we know:

Eric Craven, assistant chief of operations for Fairfax County Fire and Rescue, said crews arrived Sunday night to find a home on Quail Pond Court fully engulfed after a suspected explosion, with flames spreading to nearby houses.

The fire was quickly extinguished after a second alarm. Craven said one person inside the home and a neighboring resident were hospitalized with minor injuries and were in good condition Monday.

Craven said the home borders natural gas transmission lines and that three major lines run through the community. Investigators have determined gas is leaking underground from one of those lines.

As a result, 31 homes were evacuated after registering high natural‑gas readings. Fire crews have access to all evacuated homes and are taking constant readings to ensure levels do not rise.

Crews are drilling test holes to track how far the gas is spreading underground and to pinpoint the exact location of the leak.

Craven said there were 20 pending 911 calls reporting explosions or gas odors at the time of the incident, including a gas‑odor call just before the blast.

Residents have been relocated to a nearby community center or are staying with friends and family.

Craven said the situation is complex but that officials believe they know the general location of the leak and are monitoring to ensure it doesn’t spread. Any spark could ignite gas at explosive levels, he added, though the cause of the initial explosion remains under investigation.

Homes will remain evacuated until the leak is located and repaired. Anyone who smells gas is urged to call 911 immediately.