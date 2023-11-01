DC lawmakers hold hearings aimed at curbing dangerous driving in the District

The D.C. Council is holding a public hearing Wednesday on bills aimed at curbing dangerous driving in the nation's capital.

Councilmember Charles Allen, chair of the Council's Committee on Transportation and the Environment, will co-chair the hearing that will examine four bills designed to combat reckless driving in the District and reverse the trend of increasing traffic fatalities.

The District has recorded 42 roadway deaths so far this year which marks a 16-year-high, Allen said. More than 5,300 people have been injured in crashes, including more than 300 people with serious injuries.

READ MORE: SUV involved in deadly Rock Creek Parkway crash has long history of outstanding tickets, fines

According to Allen's office, only eight people are enrolled in the mandatory ignition intervention device program required when someone is arrested for, or convicted of, driving under the influence. He also said it appears that the notification process for an additional 335 drivers, telling them that they must enroll, appears to have just begun.

Approximately 50,000 tickets per year are issued for driving 20-30 mph over the posted speed limit, Allen's office said, which adds up to nearly 150 tickets per day.

The councilmember also said there is one Maryland-registered vehicle with more than $100,000 in accumulated unpaid violations, and 42 vehicles with more than $50,000 in unpaid violations.

Allen's proposal would give the District's Attorney General the power to go after dangerous drivers in civil court. It would also help target the city's most egregious offenders.