6-year-old boy, father shot on Father's Day during violent weekend in DC: police

A six-year-old boy and his father were shot on Father's Day in the District during a violent weekend in the nation's capital that saw two killed and several juveniles injured.

Authorities say the young boy and his dad were shot just before 10 p.m. Sunday in the 2200 block of Minnesota Avenue in the southeast near the intersection of 22nd Street.

The boy was hospitalized in critical but stable condition. His father was also hospitalized. His condition is not known. The two were found inside a vehicle when police arrived.

No suspects or motives have been identified.

Earlier Sunday, police say a teen was killed and another was wounded during a shooting in the 2700 block of Langston Place in the southeast.

Both of the teens were transported to the hospital were one of them died a short time later. The other is in stable condition.

Early Saturday morning, a 14-year-old was shot and killed in a shooting in the 2600 block of Sheridan Road in the southeast. Police say the shooting happened just before 1 a.m.

The violence extended into the Juneteenth holiday as police investigate a shooting in the 600 block of I Street in the northwest. That shooting was reported early Monday morning.

Over the weekend and into Monday police also responded to shootings in the 2400 block Georgia Avenue, the 2100 block Fairlawn Avenue, the 1900 of Bruce Place, the 2500 block of Sherman Avenue, and the 2300 block Nicholson Street.

Officials say 10 minors have been killed by gunfire so far this year in the District.