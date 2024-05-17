Real ID: How to get yours in DC, Maryland & Virginia as deadline approaches

Americans have a little less than one year to get the Real ID they will need to board domestic flights or enter certain federal facilities.

All 50 U.S. states, the District of Columbia, and five U.S. territories are covered by the Real ID Act which was passed by Congress in 2005.

The new form of identification incorporates anti-counterfeiting technology and uses documentary evidence and record checks to ensure a person is who they claim to be.

The Department of Homeland Security pushed back the deadline several times during the COVID-19 outbreak. The current deadline is May 7, 2025.

An example of a Washington, D.C. REAL ID provided by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS)

How do I get a REAL ID in Washington, D.C., Maryland, and Virginia

At a minimum, you must provide documentation showing:

1) Full Legal Name

2) Date of Birth

3) Social Security Number

4) Two Proofs of Address of Principal Residence

5) Lawful Status.

Use these links to check D.C., Maryland, Virginia DMVs for any additional requirements:

DC Department of Motor Vehicles

Maryland Department of Transportation

Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles

What is REAL ID?

Passed by Congress in 2005, the REAL ID Act enacted the 9/11 Commission's recommendation that the Federal Government "set standards for the issuance of sources of identification, such as driver's licenses." The Act established minimum security standards for state-issued driver's licenses and identification cards and prohibits certain federal agencies from accepting for official purposes licenses and identification cards from states that do not meet these standards. These purposes are:

Accessing certain federal facilities

Boarding federally regulated commercial aircraft

Entering nuclear power plants

What happens when the REAL ID enforcement date begins?

Federal agencies, including DHS and TSA, may only accept state-issued driver’s licenses and identification cards as identification for purposes of accessing federal facilities - including TSA airport security checkpoints - if the license or card was issued by a REAL ID compliant state in accordance with the REAL ID security standards (meaning the license or card must include the REAL ID compliant star marking).

Real ID also will be required to enter some federal facilities such as military bases.

Here are some of the most frequently asked questions about making sure you are REAL ID ready.

