14-year-old killed in Southeast DC shooting, police say

A 14-year-old was shot and killed in Southeast DC in the early morning hours Saturday.

Police say at approximately 12:50 a.m. officers responded to the 2600 block of Sheridan Rd., SE for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found a 14-year-old boy with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced on the scene.

The victim was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner where he was later identified as 14-year-old Stephon Shreeves, of Southeast, DC.

The Metropolitan Police Department is currently offering a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who can provide information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspect(s) responsible. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099 or submit an anonymous tip by texting 50411.