The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is offering three license-free fishing days for all state residents and visitors this spring and summer.

The license-free days will be on June 1, June 8, and July 4.

The free days provide anglers an opportunity to explore the state’s fishing without needing a fishing license, trout stamp, or registration.

READ MORE: Maryland has no fishing limits on these 3 fish

You can fish in Maryland without a license on these 3 days

"On these days, any individual may catch and possess finfish for recreational purposes in any tidal and nontidal waters of Maryland," the department posted online. "All anglers must follow all current regulations, including size and catch limits found in the department’s fishing and crabbing guide."

Maryland has no fishing limits on invasive fish, which means anglers can catch and keep any number of them, at any size, during any time of year. In fact, the department is asking anglers to remove and kill any northern snakehead, blue catfish, and flathead catfish they catch.

With the exceptions of the three license-free fishing days and certain license-free areas, anyone 16 or older fishing in Maryland must possess a license.

You can get one online or in person at a department service center, a participating retail sports license agent in the state, or by calling 866-344-8889.