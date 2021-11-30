56-year-old Manassas woman charged with shooting man to death

A 56-year-old woman shot a 49-year-old man to death in a Manassas home amid an argument, according to Prince William County police.

Investigators say Travis Kelly Deardorff succumbed to his injuries two days after the incident in the 13500 block of Bradford Lane in Manassas.

According to police, Deardorff was arguing with Lisa Gaye Myers when she went into a bedroom and retrieved a gun.

Myers, who called emergency services after the shooting, remained on the scene.

After Deardorff’s death, she was charged with second-degree murder.

