Series of Manassas fires were 'intentionally set': authorities say

The Manassas Fire Department says someone intentionally set six fires last night.

They happened between 9:30 p.m. and 4:30 a.m. in the areas of 7th Regiment Drive and Barrington Park.

Some were set on outdoor balconies and one was an attempt to set a vehicle on fire.

"It’s concerning to us because of the location of the fires, the time that these fires are happening and the number of fires," Manassas Fire Chief William Garrett said.

One person was injured attempting to put out a fire.

FOX 5 spoke to Alex Sergeant now has 1st and 2nd degree burns. He tells Fox 5 he noticed flames 4 feet high on his balcony at around 9:50 p.m. Thursday.

"The smoke was so thick that I couldn’t see my hand in front of my face. I was trying to find my cat and get everyone out of the apartment but it was so thick that I couldn’t see my own hand," he said.

Sergeant said he put water on the flames and also tried to throw an old dog crate off the balcony that caught fire.

"Picking up the dog crate I burned my two hands and forearm," Sergeant said.

He was eventually able to get his girlfriend and animals out of the apartment but is still in shock over the incident.

"It’s pathetic almost that somebody would go around and do something like this. In a sense, it’s almost cowardly because it’s like you’re going to do this to people in the cover of night when people are sleeping and you’re going to try to do this and endanger all these people. You’re and idiot and it’s sickening," Sergeant said.

It appears the person also attempted to set fire to an electrical box attached to Sergeant’s apartment but was unsuccessful.

Chief Garrett is asking anyone with any information to Call the City of Manassas Fire Marshall at 703-257-8233 or the City of Manassas Police Department’s non-emergency line at 703-257-8000.

