Manassas woman charged after hit-and-run that killed 74-year-old: cops

Prince William County police say a Manassas woman drove off after striking and killing a 74-year-old pedestrian Monday night on Centreville Road near Conner Drive.

According to investigators, Keiry Beatriz Alvarez Contreras, 23, was traveling south when she struck the man, who was walking in the roadway.

After the crash, she reportedly drove off the road and into the median before speeding off.

The victim – who’s been identified as Jose Pastor Manzares of Manassas Park – was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

Contreras has been charged with felony hit and run, and driving without a license.

