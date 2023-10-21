55-year-old man stabs 63-year-old to death in Baltimore County, police say

Police have arrested and charged a 55-year-old man with first-degree murder in Towson.

The suspect has been identified as Gregory Hare. Police say they arrived in the area of Eastern Blvd., 21221 on October 16 shortly after 10 p.m. Upon arrival, they discovered the victim, 63-year-old Keith Yeager suffering from multiple stab wounds.

According to police, the victim was transported to an area hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.



Hare is being held without bond.

The cause of this incident remains unknown.

MORE MARYLAND NEWS: