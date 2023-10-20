Oxon Hill daycare employee sentenced to ten years for child abuse

An Oxon Hill daycare worker was sentenced on Friday to ten years in prison on child abuse charges.

Video surfaced in April showing 23-year-old Kayla Greenwell abusing two toddlers, pulling the chair from under one child and yanking another, at a daycare in Oxon Hill.

The judge said the fact that Greenwell recorded the video of herself abusing the toddlers is what played a factor in his sentencing decision. Greenwell was sentenced to ten years on two counts of second-degree assault, all but two years suspended.

Greenwell, who has already served 187 days behind bars, was ordered to take anger management classes and parenting classes.

The victims’ families wrote statements to the judge sharing how their lives have been adversely impacted. All say they learned their little ones were abused via social media.

Greenwell pleaded guilty in October. On Friday, she took responsibility for her actions and apologized in court today to the families. She’s prohibited from working with children in the future.





