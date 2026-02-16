NTSB takes over Centreville gas leak investigation after 50+ families displaced

The Brief Federal authorities are now leading the investigation into a dangerous gas leak and house explosion in Centreville. The investigation follows a Sunday night explosion that prompted the evacuation of 51 families. Officials say multiple reports of a natural gas odor came in the day before the explosion, totaling 21 calls in the area.



Federal authorities are now leading the investigation into a dangerous gas leak and house explosion in Centreville. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has assumed control due to its jurisdiction over pipelines, officials said.

Dozens of families displaced

What we know:

The investigation follows a Sunday night explosion that prompted the evacuation of 51 families.

Fairfax County Fire and Rescue crews extinguished the two-alarm fire quickly, though one resident suffered minor injuries and has since been released from the hospital, they say. A neighbor also reported injuries as flames spread to nearby properties.

Officials say multiple reports of a natural gas odor came in the day before the explosion, totaling 21 calls in the area. The gas leak reportedly originates from one of three pipelines in the neighborhood, including lines owned by Washington Gas and Williams Companies. Crews are currently inspecting the lines and taking soil readings to pinpoint the exact source.

What they're saying:

Assistant Chief of Operations Eric Craven emphasized the complexity of the process, noting that safety remains the top priority.

"We’re taking readings and inspecting soil…we’re doing everything we can to ensure residents’ safety," Craven said.

Residents of affected streets, including Belmont, Buggy and Quail Pond Court, remain evacuated. Fairfax Fire and Rescue is providing escorted access for residents needing essential supplies, such as medication, from their homes. Those displaced can visit the community center at 5101 Sequoia Farms Drive, according to officials.

Neighbors described the scene as frightening. Video from a nearby Ring camera captured the intensity of the explosion, showing what appeared to be a fireball engulfing the home. Officials have not confirmed whether the gas leak directly caused the explosion, noting that the investigation is ongoing.

What's next:

The NTSB’s involvement highlights the federal agency’s authority over pipeline safety and its expertise in handling complex, potentially hazardous incidents. Investigators say they are coordinating with local fire and gas companies while continuing to assess the situation.

Evacuations could last for several days as crews work to secure the area and ensure the safety of all residents, according to officials.