Man killed outside of Hyattsville nightclub, police say

A man was shot and killed outside a nightclub in Hyattsville Thursday night, police said.

44-year-old Kevin Jason Paul of Silver Spring in the parking lot of Gee's Nightclub on 52nd Ave in Hyattsville around 10 p.m. Thursday night suffering from gunshot wounds, according to police. Paul was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Photo via Elva Paul

FOX 5 spoke with Paul's mother, who said he had one 18-year-old son and was a car mechanic.

Police are working to determine a motive and identify any suspects in the killing. A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.