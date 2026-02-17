6-year-old boy killed in accidental shooting, Montgomery County police say

The Brief A six-year-old boy has died after being shot in Montgomery County. Police say this was an accidental shooting, and say there is no foul play. One adult was in the home with the child at the time.



Montgomery County police say a six-year-old boy was killed in an accidental shooting in Montgomery Village Tuesday afternoon.

What we know:

According to the Montgomery County Police Department, officers were called to a home on Maple Leaf Drive at 2:45 p.m. Montgomery County Fire and Rescue also responded as it was reported that the child was unresponsive.

When first responders arrived at the scene, they found a 6-year-old male child who had been shot in the face. Despite performing CPR and taking all live-saving measures, the boy was pronounced dead at the scene,

What they're saying:

At this time, police say this is being investigated as an accidental shooting. No foul play suspected.

Montgomery County Police Department's spokesperson, Sheira Goff, says at the time of the shooting, there was one adult in the house with the child.

She added that it is "still very early on in the investigation," and it is "too early to say right now whether there will be any charges."



