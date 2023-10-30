48 dogs find homes in 48 hours

In a rapid race for puppy love, 48 dogs were adopted from the Humane Rescue Alliance in 48 hours over the weekend, said a spokesperson from the shelter.

The Humane Rescue Alliance placed 48 pups in adoptive or foster homes, said Samantha Miller, the Alliance’s acting director of communications.

"We are so grateful to our community for rising to the challenge, as always," said Miller.

But the Alliance still has more work to do. Miller said that the shelter still has 126 dogs looking for a home.

The shelter finds homes for 18 dogs per weekend, on average.

The Humane Rescue Alliance has locations in Northwest D.C. and in Northeast D.C. Their next adoption event will be on Nov. 4.