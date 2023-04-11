Expand / Collapse search

Humane Rescue Alliance discounting fees to encourage dog adoption

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
The Humane Rescue Alliance is discounting fees this week to encourage dog adoption.

WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - If you've been considering adopting a new furry friend, the Humane Rescue Alliance says now is the time.

HRA says they have been taking in more dogs than they are adopting out, and it's an unsustainable equation. They are discounting adoption fees which are normally $150 to $250 by 50% for all dogs through Sunday.

The organization is open for walk-in adoptions Tuesday through Sunday from 12 to 7 p.m. at both our 71 Oglethorpe St. NW and 1201 New York Ave. NE locations.

Here are just some of the dogs available for adoption:

Image 1 of 11

Chaka (PHOTO: HRA)

For more information on the more than 100 dogs available for adoption, click here.

For those who can’t adopt, you can still help by signing up to temporarily foster an animal online or in person at either location.

