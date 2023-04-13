Pay It Forward: Helping pets find forever homes through the Humane Rescue Alliance

WASHINGTON - Shelters in our region are seeing a decline in pet adoptions and many are busting at the seams looking for families willing to give them a forever home.
Shelters in our region are seeing a decline in pet adoptions and many are busting at the seams looking for families willing to give them a forever home. The Humane Rescue Alliance in northwest D.C. Is facing the same challenges. That’s why FOX 5 is paying it forward - with the help of Easterns Automotive Group Adoption - fees for dogs will be waived now through Sunday.