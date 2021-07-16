$400K settlement reached in case of cop slamming Aspen Hill suspect’s head into sidewalk

Montgomery County has reached a $400,000 settlement with the lawyers representing a man whose head was slammed into a sidewalk outside an Aspen Hill McDonald’s a little over two years ago.

The incident involving former Montgomery County police officer Kevin Moris and Arnaldo Pesoa was caught on camera.

The video shows Moris – who’s surrounded by other police officers – driving Pesoa’s face into the sidewalk.

Pesoa was handcuffed and prone during the incident.

"Mr. Pesoa hopes the result of his case will lead to real reform. No Montgomery County police officer should ever slam their knee into anyone’s neck. The fact that the officer’s conduct was captured on videotape helped lead to some measure of accountability here," a lawyer speaking on behalf of Pesoa said.

Moris was operating undercover investigating the sale of psychedelics when the incident occurred.

He was fired from the Montgomery County police department after the video showing the incident surfaced.

In August 2020, he was sentenced to two years probation for second-degree assault.

A judge suspended a 90-day jail sentence that he would have to serve if he violates parole.

He was cleared of police misconduct charges.

