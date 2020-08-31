Former Montgomery County cop gets probation in brutality case

A former Montgomery County police officer who was caught on camera smashing a suspect’s face into a curb with his knee was sentenced to probation on Monday.

READ MORE: Suspect allegedly spit on Montgomery County officer who dropped him, court documents say

Kevin Moris will spend two years on probation for second-degree assault.

A judge suspended a 90-day jail sentence that he would have to serve if he violates parole.

READ MORE: Montgomery County officer who drove knee into head of handcuffed suspect charged

He was cleared of police misconduct charges.

Advertisement

Moris was fired after video of the incident surfaced last summer.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

“Clearly I think that the swift action that we took when we saw the video of what took place in this incident sends a message that if you act improperly or use excessive force in Montgomery County as a police officer you will be held accountable,” said Montgomery County State’s Attorney John McCarthy.

Moris was a nine-year police veteran.

His lawyer told FOX 5 that the 33-year-old hopes to one day return to law enforcement.

