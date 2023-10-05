4 juveniles crash stolen car in Bowie just days after similar incident left 4 other teens dead

Police in Bowie say four juveniles crashed a stolen car Thursday, just days after a similar incident ended with a fire that left the driver and all three passengers dead.

Investigators say the juveniles bailed and fled on foot after hitting a parked car in the 12700 block of Millstream Drive.

Bowie police say the investigation is ongoing and they are trying to identify the kids involved. No injuries were reported.

It was a very different outcome from a nearly identical incident that instead claimed the lives of four teens.

That crash happened around 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 29. Police tried to stop the Kia the teens were driving in because the expired temporary tags did not match the vehicle registration but they fled. The car was later determined to have been stolen.

According to a witness, just a few minutes after officers backed off, the driver of the Kia went through the 12800 block of Woodmore Road on the shoulder of the road. While attempting the pass another car, the driver of the Kia lost control and crashed into a tree.

The car became engulfed in flames and all four occupants were pronounced dead at the scene. Because their burns were so severe, it's taken officials days to identify just two of them. On Wednesday, FOX 5 obtained a letter sent home to the families of Charles H. Flowers High School confirming that the two identified were students at the school.

"We have learned that two of our beloved students were involved in a fatal car accident and, tragically, did not survive," the letter from Dr. Gorman E. Brown reads. "This loss leaves a deep void in our school community, and our thoughts and prayers go out to the families and friends. Their lives were filled with promise, and their absence is felt profoundly by all who knew them."

The letter does not name either of the students.

The other two victims in the crash still have not been identified, but the Prince George's County state's attorney says they are also believed to be teens.

The Millstream Road crash remains under investigation. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.



