2 of 4 killed in fiery Bowie crash were Charles H. Flowers High School students

Two of the victims in the fiery Bowie crash that claimed four lives last week were students at Charles H. Flowers High School.

That's according to a letter the school's principal sent home to families.

"We have learned that two of our beloved students were involved in a fatal car accident and, tragically, did not survive," the letter from Dr. Gorman E. Brown reads. "This loss leaves a deep void in our school community, and our thoughts and prayers go out to

the families and friends. Their lives were filled with promise, and their absence is felt profoundly by all who knew them."

The letter does not name either of the students.

The other two people who died have not been identified, but according to the Prince George's County state's attorney, they are also believed to be teens.

Featured article

Aisha Braveboy, state’s attorney for Prince George’s County, called the crash along Woodmore Road a "series of bad choices made by young people that led to tragic outcomes."

The preliminary investigation revealed the crash happened around 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Officers in the area of Lottsford Road and Palmetto Drive saw a Kia Sorento with expired temporary tags. When they tried to stop the car, the driver of the vehicle sped off and officers lost sight of it.

Minutes later, a witness said the driver of the Kia lost control and crashed into a tree. The crash site is about 2.5 miles from the site of the attempted traffic stop.

Read the full letter sent home to Charles H. Flowers families below: