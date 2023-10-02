4 killed in fiery crash as driver fled officers in stolen vehicle, Prince George's County Police say

Police have released new details on what led up to a fiery car crash that left four people dead in Bowie Friday night.

Around 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 29, Prince George’s County police saw a Kia Sorento with expired temporary tags that did not match the vehicle registration. They attempted to make a traffic stop, but the car sped off.

Officers tried to pursue the Kia but eventually lost sight of it and ended the chase.

According to a witness, about four minutes after officers backed off, the driver of the Kia went through the 12800 block of Woodmore Road on the shoulder of the road. While attempting the pass, the driver of the Kia lost control and crashed into a tree.

The car became engulfed in flames. Police and EMS responded and after the flames were put out, it was discovered that all four occupants suffered serious burns. They were pronounced deceased at the scene.

Due to the severity of the burns, officials say their ages and genders are currently unknown. Officers are working to identify them and once their identities are confirmed, and their families are notified, their names will be released.

According to the witness, the crash site was about 2.5 miles from the site of the attempted traffic stop. Following an investigation, police determined that the Kia had been stolen in an armed carjacking earlier in Greenbelt.

The incident is subject to administrative review due to the police chase ahead of the crash.

The Prince George’s County Police Department notified the Maryland Attorney General’s Independent Investigations Division (IID). After a review of the evidence, the IID determined the incident did not meet the parameters of an officer-involved fatality.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422.