3 years later: DOJ still seeks to identify Jan. 6 pipe bomb suspect; 87 rioters who assaulted police

Just days ahead of the three-year anniversary of the Jan. 6 riots, federal authorities are renewing calls for information on the suspect who laid pipe bombs in the Capitol Hill neighborhood the night before the insurrection.

Three years into the investigation, a $500,000 reward is still being offered for anyone who can help investigators identify the hooded, masked man suspected of planting the bombs at both the Republican National Committee’s and Democratic National Committee’s headquarters.

The FBI released video showing what they believe was the suspect’s route through the area back in 2021. The clips from between approximately 7:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 5 showed the man in different parts of the neighborhood that would be flooded by supporters of former President Donald Trump the next day.

The bombs were discovered around the same time that Trump’s supporters were leaving his rally in Freedom Plaza on Jan. 6, beginning their march to the Capitol.

The FBI says while the bombs did not detonate, they were still "viable" and could have killed or injured innocent bystanders. They say the suspect remains a danger and are hoping someone might recognize his clothing, his gait, or his mannerisms.

"The tips we have received so far from the American people have helped us advance the investigation, and we ask the public to continue to assist us by taking a fresh look at our Seeking Information webpage , which includes images and video of the suspect, the suspect’s backpack, the suspect’s shoes, the explosive devices, and a map of the route the suspect walked the night the pipe bombs were placed," said David Sundberg, Assistant Director in Charge of the FBI Washington Field Office.

At the same time, federal prosecutors are continuing to ask for help identifying dozens of people who assaulted law enforcement officers during the riots.

D.C.’s U.S. Attorney Matt Graves said Thursday that his office is seeking information on more than 80 individuals accused of violently attacking the officers who have not been identified.

Prosecutors say they need more evidence to be able to locate and charge these individuals.

Graves promised that in addition to the hundreds of Jan. 6 prosecutions already in progress, more will soon be underway.

He says his office will post what little they have on the outstanding individuals online, including those most wanted at the top of the list in hopes that the public has more information to share.

But as prosecutors push for more information to bring new cases, some of the current cases could be in jeopardy.

Three weeks ago the Supreme Court agreed to weigh in on whether prosecutors can bring the criminal charge for obstructing an official proceeding against Jan. 6 defendants.

The felony charge could send violators to prison for up to 20 years but at least one federal judge has said that it cannot be used against Jan. 6 defendants unless prosecutors can show they tampered with a document, official record or other object.

According to Graves, 87 people have been convicted of corruptly obstructing an official proceeding in the Jan. 6 cases. All of those could be in jeopardy if the Supreme Court says that charge cannot apply.

Anyone with information on the Capitol Hill pipe bomber or the 87 individuals wanted for assaulting law enforcement officers should contact the FBI at 1-800-225-5324 or submit tips online at tips.fbi.gov. Tips can remain anonymous.

"We urge anyone who may have previously hesitated to come forward or who may not have realized they had important information to contact us and share anything relevant," Sundberg said.