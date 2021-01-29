Capitol pipe bombs were likely planted the day before, FBI says; reward increased to $100K

article

The Federal Bureau of Investigation says the suspect who planted pipe bombs at the Republican National Committee’s and Democratic National Committee’s headquarters this month likely placed them the night before the Capitol riot in D.C.

The FBI is intensifying their search for the man, who was hooded and masked in every surveillance image he’s seen in.

On Friday, they raised the reward they’re offering for information leading to his arrest and conviction to $100,000.

The bombs were located around the same time that a mob leaving a Trump rally in Freedom Plaza marched to the Capitol.

The protesters quickly overwhelmed Capitol police and overran the building after Congress had convened to certify the Electoral College vote.

Five people died during the incident – including one Capitol police officer.

The man in the surveillance images is wearing a mask, a gray hoodie, black gloves, and black and white shoes.

If you have information that can help investigators, call 1-800-CALL-FBI.