Ocean City Police condemn 'tasteless' flags using profanity on boardwalk

The Ocean City Police Department says flags being displayed on the boardwalk "regarding President Biden" and using profanity are considered freedom of speech.

READ MORE: Ocean City bomb squad detonates damaged fireworks from accidental blast on parts of beach Monday

OCPD tweeted Wednesday saying they share the frustrations of the public and "are as disappointed as you are."

"We support freedom of speech and expression but do not agree with the inappropriate and offensive language used in the sign," OCPD said on Twitter.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The department also says they do not recommend sharing any photos of the flags circulating online or taking photos of the flags.



Advertisement



