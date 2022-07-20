3 men accused of stealing thousands of laptops from Fairfax County Public Schools

Three men, including two Fairfax County Public School employees, are accused of stealing millions of dollars worth of laptops that belonged to the school system, according to police.

The Fairfax County Police Department says the men were arrested after an investigation revealed that the laptops, which were set to be auctioned off, were being illegally given away.

Detectives say the laptops were being stored at a warehouse in the 6800 block of Industrial Road in Springfield. Police say, on multiple occasions, a box truck registered to Ashburn based Attyah Computer Recycling, was spotted arriving at the warehouse.

Police say during each visit to the warehouse, the driver of the truck would not exit the vehicle or provide the warehouse workers with the paperwork required to receive auctioned goods.

Police say two warehouse workers would then lead laptops and computer parts into the truck before the driver would leave.

The driver of the truck was identified as Fadi Atiyeh, 36, of Centreville. The two warehouse workers were identified as Franque Minor II, 35, of Maryland and Mario Jones Jr., 21, of Woodbridge.

Investigators say on July 14, detectives were conducting surveillance on the warehouse and noticed that truck doing a pick-up. Police stopped the truck after it left the warehouse and found stolen laptops inside. Atiyeh was arrested and charged with receiving stolen property and larceny with the intent to distribute.

Detectives later determined that Atiyeh was employed by Attyah Computer Recycling, and as a result, they executed a search warrant at the business and found additional evidence.

Later that day, investigators say the two warehouse workers were also arrested. Both men were charged with embezzlement and larceny with the intent to distribute. Investigators later learned that the two men were employed by Fairfax County Public Schools.

Police say they are still combing through the evidence collected during the arrests to determine the extent of the embezzlement. Detectives believe that, dating back to November 2020, as many as 35,000 laptops with an estimated value of over $2 million were stolen.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call 703-256-8035.