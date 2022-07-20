Suspect shot, killed after US Marshals task force attempts to serve warrant at Gaithersburg home

Image 1 of 2 ▼

A suspect is dead after an officer-involved shooting stemming from a US Marshals Office Task Force attempting to serve an arrest warrant in Gaithersburg, Maryland on Wednesday.

Investigators from the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office say the task force, which is made up of officers from different jurisdictions, was delivering an arrest warrant to a person located inside a house in the 100 block of Garth Terrace around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

According to investigators, the arrest warrant was related to home invasion charges against the suspect from 2020.

Police say as the task force arrived at the house, officers noticed the suspect trying to flee the home through a window. After jumping out of the window, police say, the suspect ran towards a Montgomery County Sheriff's Deputy, who was a member of the task force. Police say as the suspect charged, that deputy opened fire and hit the suspect.

The 35-year-old suspect, who has not been identified yet, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say another man at the scene was also hurt after being grazed in the leg by the gunfire. Police revealed little information about that man, but say he was known to the suspect and was trying to calm the situation down when he was hit by the gunfire. Police say he was treated for his injury and released.

Investigators say the deputy involved in the shooting was not wearing a body-camera at the time of the incident, but police are speaking to nearby witnesses to piece together what happened during the incident.

According to authorities, the officer is an 8-year veteran of the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office. Officials have not revealed any other details about the deputy.

None of the officers involved in the incident were hurt.

According to investigators, the FBI will be taking over the handling of the case. Authorities say the office of the Attorney General has also been notified about the incident.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 for updates as they become available.