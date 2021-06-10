3 charged with attempted murder after allegedly trying to run down a cop in Temple Hills

Three suspects are facing attempted murder charges after they allegedly tried to run down a Prince George’s County police officer in Temple Hills on Wednesday.

The incident erupted after Prince George’s County police officers responded to a window tinting business in the 4900 block of Beech Road around 10:25 a.m.

When police arrived, a victim told them that his credit card had been stolen from inside his car in D.C., and then used at the business.

While the officers were investigating, one approached a Dodge Charger inside the business and ordered the driver roll down his window and stop the car.

The driver, however, sped off, striking a second officer and forcing him onto the hood of the Charger.

A second officer at the scene then fired his weapon at the vehicle.

Police began chasing the Charger after it exited the property until it crashed near Naylor Road and Suitland Parkway.

The driver and two passengers jumped out of the vehicle and began running away.

One of the suspects was tased – and both were caught after a short foot chase.

A third suspect ran into a wooded area – but police caught up with him several hours later.

The officer was taken to a local hospital, and later released. Two of the suspects also needed treatment at a local hospital.

Investigators determined that the Dodge Charger had been stolen in D.C.

Within the car, investigators found two handguns and two loaded extended magazines.

Police identified one of the suspect as Paul Canarte, 18, of Northwest D.C.

The other two suspects are juveniles.

Along with first and second-degree attempted murder, all three suspects face charges including first and second-degree assault and firearms charges.

All three remain behind bars.

Police are investigating the officer who fired his weapon.

If you have any information that may help the investigation, call (301) 516-2512.