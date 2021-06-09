Video: Suspect in custody after incident in which cop was struck by vehicle in Temple Hills

Video sent to FOX 5 from a viewer shows at least one suspect being taken into custody after an incident in Temple Hills in which an officer was struck by a vehicle, and another officer fired his gun at suspects.

All three suspects in the incident near Naylor Road and Suitland Parkway are in custody.

The officer who was struck by a vehicle was released from the hospital.

Police say the officer was responding to the 4900 block of Beech Road near Temple Hills with another officer to investigate credit card fraud at a business at that location that appears to be a car repair shop, according to officials.

Both officers exited the police cruiser and approached the business when a black Dodge Charger came out of a garage "at a high rate of speed," striking one of the officers.

The second officer on scene then discharged his weapon into the Charger before the suspects fled the parking lot.

Officials say the second officer then got back in the police cruiser to pursue the Charger, calling for backup and informing personnel about the incident.

The suspects got out of the Charger at Naylor Road and Suitland Parkway and fled, although it is not clear why or how they were stopped.