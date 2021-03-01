3-alarm fire in Gettysburg prompts massive response
GETTYSBURG, Pa. - Fire crews from throughout the area responded to a three-alarm fire in Gettysburg Monday morning.
Some 100 firefighters and emergency personnel responded to the scene along Baltimore Street shortly after 4:30 a.m.
They told residents the roadway could be closed for several hours.
They have not indicated whether anyone was injured during the fire, nor have they said what may have prompted it.
Courtesy: Scanner02response
FOX 5 has reached out to fire officials in Gettysburg for additional details