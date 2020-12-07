During firefight, first responders from DC, Prince George’s fought with each other

Flames and tempers flared as firefighters from D.C. and Prince George's County worked to put out a vehicle fire Saturday night on I-295 near Eastern Avenue.

Just before 8:45 p.m., both agencies responded to a two-car crash with one vehicle on fire and entrapment. D.C. Fire officials later said no one was trapped in the car engulfed in flames.

When an engine from D.C. arrived it pulled up on the hose line of a Bladensburg Volunteer Fire Department engine, prompting one of the Bladesnburg firefighters to argue in an expletive-laden dialogue with the driver of the DC engine.

Witnesses tell FOX 5 the D.C. engine unintentionally parked on the Bladensburg hose line, and that as soon as the fire was out, the vehicle moved. Sources explained that while engines are pumping water the driving capabilities are disengaged.

In a joint statement, Prince George's and D.C. fire departments said their members' actions are under review.

"Our core values speak to safety and accountability. The D.C. Fire and EMS Department's review will identify what happened and determine what actions need to be taken if those core values were not upheld. We will provide additional information at the conclusion of our internal review," said Acting D.C. Fire and EMS Chief, John A. Donnelly, Sr.

One victim was transported to the hospital with injuries. Another refused treatment, according to D.C. Fire officials.