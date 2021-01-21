2 dead in early morning fire in Northwest DC

Authorities say two people are dead after an early morning fire in Northwest, D.C.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

DC Fire and EMS / Twitter

The fire was reported around 3 a.m. in the 4200 block 8th Street.

Officials say two adult were transported to a nearby hospital where they later died. Authorities say one firefighter was injured in the fire. Some damage was also reported to the adjacent home.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.