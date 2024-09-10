2024 presidential debate preview: What can we expect from Trump, Harris?

The 2024 ABC Presidential Debate is set to start at 9 p.m. Tuesday. It's the first time former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris are going to be face-to-face.

It's a high-stakes debate – the last one led to the end of President Joe Biden's re-election campaign, dealing a blow to the Democratic party.

Despite the chaos following Biden's dropout, Democrats rallied around Harris and she received an enthusiastic nomination at the August Democratic National Convention.

Since then, both Harris and Trump have been campaigning hard in battleground states – including Pennsylvania where the debate is being held.

Both candidates have stuck to a few key messages throughout their campaigns but the debate will be a chance for Harris and Trump to clarify their positions and agendas.

Here's what we can expect in the debate tonight:

Trump takes the stage for third debate

Former President Trump is the well-known candidate in the race and has already had his time on the debate stage multiple times.

His last debate against Biden was a resounding win for him as Biden struggled through his talking points and ultimately, decided to give up his second bid for the White House.

Trump has struck an overwhelmingly "doom and gloom" tone during his campaign, painting the future of a Kamala Harris presidency as a descent into a dystopian America.

"A crash like 1929, World War III, the suburbs will be overrun with violent crime and savage foreign gangs. It will be crime, chaos and death all across our country," Trump said during an Aug. 15 press conference in Bedminster, N.J.

But will he take direct aim at Harris when she has the chance to make a rebuttal?

Trump took a notably policy-focused stance during his debate against Biden, mostly steering clear of the personal attacks he's become known for. It's yet to be seen if he'll do the same with Harris.

Harris will have to define herself as a candidate

The vice president has a lot to accomplish in her first presidential debate.

While she’s not an unknown, voters are still looking for her to define herself and her agenda apart from her role in the Biden administration.

Now, she gets the biggest audience she’s ever had to talk to voters still trying to decide whether they can see her in the Oval Office.

Harris spent much of her speech at the Democratic National Convention defining herself and expounding on her history as a prosecutor. Now, it's time for her to lay out her agenda and explain to the American public what she plans to do if she takes office.

Abortion rights have been a key issue for Democrats and it's sure to be something Harris speaks to. She's also expected to address economic issues – a weak spot for the Biden administration.

What are the debate rules?

The 2024 ABC Presidential Debate is 90 minutes long with two commercial breaks.

There will be no live audience and no opening statements.

The candidate's microphones will be muted while the other is speaking.

They will have two minutes to answer questions, two minutes for rebuttals and an additional minute for follow-ups and clarifications.

The candidates will also have up to two minutes for closing statements at the end of the debate.

