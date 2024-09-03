When is the Kamala-Trump presidential debate?

The first presidential debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump is set for September 10.

Before President Joe Biden dropped out of the race for reelection, he and Trump faced off on June 27. That makes the September 10 debate Trump’s second debate for the 2024 presidential election, but Harris’ first.

What time is the presidential debate?

The presidential debate on September 10 will kick off at 9:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

Where is the presidential debate being held?

The debate on September 10 will be held in Philadelphia at the National Constitution Center.

This isn’t the first time the museum has hosted presidential candidates. Democrats Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton debated at the museum, former president Trump held a 2020 town hall and President Biden used the center as a backdrop for a speech on voting rights.

Who is moderating the presidential debate?

"World News Tonight" anchor David Muir and ABC News Live "Prime" anchor Linsey Davis will moderate the presidential debate on September 10.

When is the next debate?

The next debate scheduled is a vice presidential debate between Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Ohio Sen. JD Vance. The debate, hosted by CBS News, is scheduled for Oct. 1 in New York City.

The next presidential debate between Harris and Trump has not been scheduled. Harris’ campaign has said the next debate would be in October.

"Donald Trump's campaign accepted our proposal for three debates — two presidential and a vice-presidential debate," said Harris’ campaign. "Assuming Donald Trump actually shows up on September 10 to debate Vice President Harris, then Governor Walz will see JD Vance on October 1 and the American people will have another opportunity to see the vice president and Donald Trump on the debate stage in October."

What are the rules of the presidential debate?

Harris and Trump have disputed in the past few weeks over the rules for the September 10 presidential debate.

The biggest sticking point is the issue of muted microphones. In the first presidential debate between Biden and Trump, both parties agreed on muted microphones.

The Harris campaign suggested microphones to be live all the time, according to Harris spokesman Brian Fallon, who issued a statement needling Trump.

"Trump’s handlers prefer the muted microphone because they don’t think their candidate can act presidential for 90 minutes on his own," Fallon said. Harris "is ready to deal with Trump’s constant lies and interruptions in real time. Trump should stop hiding behind the mute button."

"We agree to the same rules I don't know. Doesn't matter to me, I'd rather have it probably unmuted. But the agreement was that it would be the same as it was last time. In that case it was muted. I didn't like it the last time, but it worked out fine. We'll ask Biden how it worked out," said Trump at a campaign stop in Virginia last month.

The debate on September 10 won’t have an audience, live microphones when candidates aren’t speaking, or written notes, reported the Associated Press last week.

According to ABC News, the candidates will stand behind lecterns, will not make opening statements and will not be allowed to bring notes during the 90-minute debate.

How to watch the debate

The ABC News Presidential Debate Simulcast will be available to watch on FOX 5 DC and on FOX Local. Don't have the FOX LOCAL APP? Here's how you can download it.

The ABC News Presidential Debate Simulcast will also air on LiveNOW from FOX .

The ABC News Presidential Debate will also air live on ABC News.