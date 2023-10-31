Suspect carjacks teen in Fairfax County, crashes car into gas station: police

A D.C. man has been arrested after carjacking a teen before crashing the car into a gas station in Fairfax County.

The suspect has been identified as 20-year-old Mecca Lee-Bey. Police say they received a call about Lee-Bey stealing $2,500 worth of merchandise. Officials approached him, and he fled the business and entered a nearby parking lot.

Lee-Bey attempted to open the door of a 2013 Kia Optima entering the garage. According to police, the teenage victim was alarmed and drove away but Lee-Bey continued to hold onto the door and was dragged for a short distance.

The victim stopped a short distance away and got out of the car. Lee-Bey then jumped into the vehicle and drove off.

The victim was unharmed during the carjacking. Lee-Bey fled westbound on Leesburg Pike in the stolen car. He attempted to make an abrupt U-turn, but lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a gas pump in the 8100 block of Leesburg Pike. He then ran into a gas station, where he was arrested.



Police say Lee-Bey was taken to the hospital for minor injuries sustained while being dragged.

He has been charged with carjacking and grand larceny. He is currently being held without bond.