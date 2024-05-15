Woman found dead following hit-and-run in Prince George's County

Police in Prince George’s County are investigating a fatal hit-and-run that occurred in Landover Tuesday night.

Officers were called to the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Highway and Bell Haven Drive around 10:30 p.m. to investigate a report of a fatal pedestrian hit-and-run.

Upon arrival, police found a female victim in the roadway with traumatic injuries and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The preliminary investigation indicates that a driver hit the victim as she was trying to cross the road and fled from the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call the PGPD Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422.



