DC man sentenced for killing innocent bystander while recklessly shooting at robbers

A man authorities said fired gunshots recklessly down a D.C. street while chasing after the people he said robbed him will serve over eight years behind bars after one of the bullets struck and killed an innocent bystander.

Police say 20-year-old Demarcus Barnett of the District was arrested and charged with second degree murder over the summer.

Officials say he admitted that after being robbed by two people along 7th Street on June 8, he chased them down the sidewalk and fired gunshots in their direction.

Authorities say Barnett’s gunfire struck and killed 62-year-old Lasanta McGill, an innocent bystander, who was in the area.

On October 27, Barnett was sentenced to eight and a half years in prison and five years of supervised release.